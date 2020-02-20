|
Mary C. "Moose" Graening
64, of Canton passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born May 30, 1955 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Alice Brill. Mary graduated from Oakwood High School in 1973. She loved life to the fullest and enjoyed bowling, playing Bingo and going gambling.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Brill; and sister, Betty Evans. Mary loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and will be dearly missed by her husband of 48 years, Ken; children: Steve (Michelle) Graening and Kelly (Ken) Skrypek; grandchildren: Cody, Travis, Morgan and Brandon; brothers, Dennis Brill and Mike (Cindy) Brill; and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 pm to 8 pm and on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10 am to 11:30 am with services to follow at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mercy Hospital for Cancer Research. Please visit:
