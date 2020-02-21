|
|
Mary C. "Moose" Graening
The family will receive friends on (TODAY) Friday, February 21, 2020 at Reed
Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 pm to 8 pm and on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10 am to 11:30 am with services to follow at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mercy Hospital for Cancer Research. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020