Mary C. "Tina" Saba
1931 - 2020
Mary C. "Tina" Saba

age 89 of Louisville passed away Friday morning at Altercare of Hartville following an extended illness. Tina was born August 25, 1931 in Dover, the daughter of the late Cesido and Carmela (Fuduli) Pace. She grew up and lived in Dover until meeting her husband, the late David V. "Sarge" Saba. She then traveled the world as a military wife. Tina never met a stranger and could talk to anyone. She will be missed by many.

Tina is survived by her children David B. Saba, Scott (Dina) Saba and Paula (Scott) Baker; Brothers, Nicholas Pace, Donald Pace; grandchildren, David I. (Leslie) Saba, Scott (Alex) Saba, Shane Saba, Zachary Baker, Shelby Baker, Johnathon Baker; great-granddaughter, Jordyn Saba. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Monaco and a brother Vincent Pace.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church with Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Those who would like to share a memory or offer their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Anna & Rick Paumier
Rick Paumier
Friend
