Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
MARY C. STOAKES


1934 - 2020
MARY C. STOAKES Obituary
Mary C. Stoakes

age 85, of Louisville, OH, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born April 21, 1934 in White Plains, Missouri, to Jack and Dorothy (Riley) Stoakes. Mary worked at United Reality in North Canton, OH, for many years.

She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia (Jon) Thomas; three sons: Casimer Zaleski, Jr., William (Sharon) Zaleski, Raymond (Laura) Zaleski; a daughter-in-law, Susan Zaleski; brother, Bob (Mary) Stoakes; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death her parents and a brother, Jack Stoakes.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stier

israelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2020
