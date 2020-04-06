|
Mary C. Stoakes
age 85, of Louisville, OH, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born April 21, 1934 in White Plains, Missouri, to Jack and Dorothy (Riley) Stoakes. Mary worked at United Reality in North Canton, OH, for many years.
She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia (Jon) Thomas; three sons: Casimer Zaleski, Jr., William (Sharon) Zaleski, Raymond (Laura) Zaleski; a daughter-in-law, Susan Zaleski; brother, Bob (Mary) Stoakes; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death her parents and a brother, Jack Stoakes.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2020