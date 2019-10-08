Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dover First Christian Church
3029 N. Wooster Ave.
Dover, OH
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dover First Christian Church
3029 N. Wooster Ave.
Dover, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Dover First Christian Church
3029 N. Wooster Ave.
Dover, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY SCHWARM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY CATHERINE CATHY SCHWARM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY CATHERINE CATHY SCHWARM Obituary
Mary Catherine "Cathy" Schwarm

69, of Dover, was called home to be with her Lord on October 4, 2019 in Aultman Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the Dover First Christian Church, 3029 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, from 11 to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. A service celebrating Cathy's life will be led by Pastor Josh Robinson beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

To view a complete obituary and leave condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now