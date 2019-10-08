|
|
Mary Catherine "Cathy" Schwarm
69, of Dover, was called home to be with her Lord on October 4, 2019 in Aultman Hospital.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the Dover First Christian Church, 3029 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, from 11 to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. A service celebrating Cathy's life will be led by Pastor Josh Robinson beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
To view a complete obituary and leave condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019