Mary Charlotte (Charee)



Francis-Vogelsang



Age 73, died in her home in North Canton, Ohio on May 15, 2020 after a long illness. She earned a Juris Doctorate from University of Akron School of Law in 1988. She was retired from Diebold, Inc. where she sat on the Board of Directors and held the position of Vice President and Secretary.



Charee is survived by her mother, Mary K. Francis of Minerva, Ohio; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Cathy and Luther Stack of Minerva, Ohio and Cindy and Brian Persing of Lantana, Texas. She is also survived by her nephews, Bill Earley and family of North Canton and Todd Earley and family of Minerva. She was preceded in death by her father, William J. Francis.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Akron Children's Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research or Humane Society of Stark County.



Reed Funeral Home



330-477-6721



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store