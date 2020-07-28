Mary Christine Kendig
101, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Bethany Nursing Home. She was born in Canton on Oct. 31, 1918 to the late Robert and Helen Roth and was a 1936 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. She went on to earn a degree from Canton Actual Business College.
After receiving her education she was employed at Canton Children's Bureau and retired from Aultman Hospital where she was employed for over 20 years in the admitting department. She was a long time active member of Zion Lutheran Church of Canton and was an avid reader. Mary enjoyed doing cross stitch, crossword puzzles and playing computer games. She loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Earl Kendig on Sept. 26, 1996. She leaves her children, Kathy (Jerry) Lender of Canton and Robert (Yoma Hitchcock) of Tampa, Fla; grandchildren, David (Jennifer) Jaquay, Jennifer (Tim) Barcus, Jeremy (Margot Garber) Jaquay, Brenda (Matt) Kendig-von Fern, Robert Kendig Jr and Ashley Kendig; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Eric Jaquay, Allison and Tori Barcus and Jillian Kojac; and her sister, Helen Rosenberry of Dover, Ohio.
Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Graveside services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 702 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710. The family would like to send a special thank you to Helping Hands Home Health Care, especially to Nikki. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721