1/
Mary Christine Kendig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Christine Kendig

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Graveside services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 702 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710. The family would like to send a special thank you to Helping Hands Home Health Care, especially to Nikki. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved