Sister Mary Cunningham, H.M.
73, died January 22, 2020 at University Hospital, Cleveland. Originally from Cleveland, she entered the Sisters of the Humility of Mary in 1971 from Holy Name Parish and professed her perpetual vows in 1977. She ministered as a teacher, pastoral associate, formation director, spiritual director and advocate for care of the earth. Sr. Mary taught and served as Alumni Director at Canton Central Catholic High School for seven years. She was a pastoral associate for 12 years at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Canton.
The daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Gallagher) Cunningham, she is survived by her three nephews and their wives and children, Kevin and Kerry Cunningham; Michael and Julie Cunningham; and Christopher and Monica Cunningham; and her sisters in the Humility of Mary Congregation with whom she shared her life for 48 years.
Funeral Monday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 AM at Villa Maria Chapel, Villa Maria PA. Friends may call at Villa Maria Chapel Sunday, Jan. 26, 3:30 – 7 pm and Monday, Jan. 27, 9:30 – 10:15 am. Prayer service at 7:00 pm Sunday, Jan. 26. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Development Office, PO Box 534, Villa Maria PA 16155. Arrangements by McCauley Funeral Home.- Youngstown.
McCauley, 330-565-8228
Published in The Repository on Jan. 25, 2020