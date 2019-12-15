Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BUCKRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY D. BUCKRIDGE


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY D. BUCKRIDGE Obituary
Mary D. Buckridge

77, of Canton passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born July 4, 1942 in Canton, Ohio to the late Edward and Mary Gower. Mary lived for 20 plus years in Denver, Colorado and loved to work and retired from Bradly Oil as a Gas Station manager. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and loved her family dearly. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James; brothers, Lowell and Nick Gower.

Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Correna) Buckridge, Tamathy Travis and Kelly Buckridge; grandchildren, Danielle, Sean, Shyanne, Bryan, Greg, Jeff, Burt, George, James, Nathaniel, Alonso and multiple great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 pm to 7 pm and on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am with services to follow at ll am with Fr. Edward Beneleit officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to or Multiple Sclerosis Fondation. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -