Mary D. Buckridge
77, of Canton passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born July 4, 1942 in Canton, Ohio to the late Edward and Mary Gower. Mary lived for 20 plus years in Denver, Colorado and loved to work and retired from Bradly Oil as a Gas Station manager. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and loved her family dearly. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James; brothers, Lowell and Nick Gower.
Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Correna) Buckridge, Tamathy Travis and Kelly Buckridge; grandchildren, Danielle, Sean, Shyanne, Bryan, Greg, Jeff, Burt, George, James, Nathaniel, Alonso and multiple great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 pm to 7 pm and on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am with services to follow at ll am with Fr. Edward Beneleit officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to or Multiple Sclerosis Fondation. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019