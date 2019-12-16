|
|
Mary D.
Buckridge
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 pm to 7 pm and on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am with services to follow at ll am with Fr. Edward Beneleit officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to or Multiple Sclerosis Fondation. Please visit:
