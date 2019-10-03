|
Mary Dahler
passed peacefully on Sept. 22, 2019 at the Laurels of Massillon. She was born in North Canton on June 24, 1928, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mildred (Cole) Dahler. Lifelong resident of North Canton she was employed as a legal secretary. She was an accomplished bowler, won many tournaments, and was inducted into Amateur Sports Hall Of Fame. She was also an accomplished golfer and was able to play well into her 80s. She loved watching the Cleveland Indians, golf, and all sports on television. She also enjoyed playing cards and would always be up for a game.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Lester, Frederick, Herman, Robert, Carl, Edward, and sister Doris Paquelet. She is survived by sister Nancy Reed and brother Glen Dahler and many nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her primary caregivers over the last few years; Bonny Reed-Bell, Becky Killion, and Vicki Changet.
As per Mary's request there will be no formal services. The family wishes to thank the employees at The Laurels of Massillon and Crossroads for their exemplary care of Mary. Memorial contributions are asked to be sent to Stark County Humane Society as Mary's first love was always her animals.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2019