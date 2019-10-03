Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dahler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Dahler


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Dahler Obituary
Mary Dahler

passed peacefully on Sept. 22, 2019 at the Laurels of Massillon. She was born in North Canton on June 24, 1928, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mildred (Cole) Dahler. Lifelong resident of North Canton she was employed as a legal secretary. She was an accomplished bowler, won many tournaments, and was inducted into Amateur Sports Hall Of Fame. She was also an accomplished golfer and was able to play well into her 80s. She loved watching the Cleveland Indians, golf, and all sports on television. She also enjoyed playing cards and would always be up for a game.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Lester, Frederick, Herman, Robert, Carl, Edward, and sister Doris Paquelet. She is survived by sister Nancy Reed and brother Glen Dahler and many nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her primary caregivers over the last few years; Bonny Reed-Bell, Becky Killion, and Vicki Changet.

As per Mary's request there will be no formal services. The family wishes to thank the employees at The Laurels of Massillon and Crossroads for their exemplary care of Mary. Memorial contributions are asked to be sent to Stark County Humane Society as Mary's first love was always her animals.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.