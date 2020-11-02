Mary E. Baker



79, of Newcomerstown passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her home. She was born April 3, 1941 in Canton, Ohio to the late Robert Glendenning and Hilda (McCarty) Boyde. In 1959, she married Earl Baker, who passed away in 2010.



She is survived by two sons, Earl Nelson (Dawn) Baker and Kevin (Debra) Baker, both of Canton; one daughter, Porsha (Michael) Buchanan of West Lafayette; four granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marsha Roush.



Burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Addy Funeral Home.



Addy, 740-498-8111



