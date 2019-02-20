Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
MARY E. BUCHMAN


1919 - 2019
MARY E. BUCHMAN Obituary
Mary E. Buchman

of North Lawrence, died Thursday, February 14, 2019. A daughter of the late Christian and Mary (Indorf) Buchman, she graduated from the former Beach City High School and retired from Ecko Manufacturing Company.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by five brothers; a sister and a niece. She is survived by two nieces and a nephew; two great-nieces and two great-nephews; one great-great-niece and four great-great-nephews.

The family would like to thank Jo and Brenda for their compassion and care of Mary.

A private burial was attended by the family at Ft. Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar, Ohio, with arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019
