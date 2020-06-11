Mary E. (Cobett) Bucklew
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. (Cobett) Bucklew

age 87, Mother, Grandmother and Teacher passed Wednesday. Mary was born in Canton on Sept. 23, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Bucklew; her parents, John and Gladys Cobett; brothers, John, Edgar and Russell; sister, Rose Marie Campbell; son, Lawrence Bucklew Jr. and son-in-law, Kevin Williams. She is survived by daughters, Therese Williams (Garnet), Vivian/ Paul Miller (Brent, Bethany) and Susan/Craig Phillips (Courtney/Devin Cain, and Ryan) and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. She will be greatly missed by a special group of students from GlenOak High School.

Mary graduated from St. Peter High School in Mansfield, received her Bachelor Degree in Education from Walsh University and her Master Degree in Special Education from Akron University both with Honors. Mary was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, TOPS and Little Flower Catholic Church and a past member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister. Upon retiring from teaching, she volunteered for 12 years for Hartville Migrant Ministry (and if you knew her, you also volunteered). She was honored with the GlenOak High School Professional Service Award, the JC Penney Golden Rule Award and was the Mannix Hall of Honor Award while volunteering in Hartville. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Private burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church or the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved