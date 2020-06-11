Mary E. (Cobett) Bucklewage 87, Mother, Grandmother and Teacher passed Wednesday. Mary was born in Canton on Sept. 23, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Bucklew; her parents, John and Gladys Cobett; brothers, John, Edgar and Russell; sister, Rose Marie Campbell; son, Lawrence Bucklew Jr. and son-in-law, Kevin Williams. She is survived by daughters, Therese Williams (Garnet), Vivian/ Paul Miller (Brent, Bethany) and Susan/Craig Phillips (Courtney/Devin Cain, and Ryan) and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. She will be greatly missed by a special group of students from GlenOak High School.Mary graduated from St. Peter High School in Mansfield, received her Bachelor Degree in Education from Walsh University and her Master Degree in Special Education from Akron University both with Honors. Mary was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, TOPS and Little Flower Catholic Church and a past member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister. Upon retiring from teaching, she volunteered for 12 years for Hartville Migrant Ministry (and if you knew her, you also volunteered). She was honored with the GlenOak High School Professional Service Award, the JC Penney Golden Rule Award and was the Mannix Hall of Honor Award while volunteering in Hartville. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.Family and friends will meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Private burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church or the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)