Mary E. (Cobett) Bucklew
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. (Cobett) Bucklew

Family and friends will meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. Friends may call Friday (TODAY) from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church or the Stark County Humane Society.

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

Lamiell, 330-456-7375

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved