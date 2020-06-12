Mary E. (Cobett) BucklewFamily and friends will meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. Friends may call Friday (TODAY) from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church or the Stark County Humane Society.Lamiell, 330-456-7375