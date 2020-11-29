1/1
Mary E. (Savasta) Buonaspina
Mary E. (Savasta) Buonaspina

age 89 of Canton, passed away Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020. Born in Canton Ohio to the late Cono and Carmela (Colechia) Savasta, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Michael D. Buonaspina. A graduate of McKinley High School, she was a former member of St. Louis Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children Rick (Diane) Buonaspina and Karen Bowman. She cherished her four grandchildren Vanessa (Christopher) Matney, Michael (Kim) Buonaspina, Olivia and Tony Buonaspina as well as her three great-grandchildren Santino Buonaspina, Wyatt and Gianna Matney.

Mary enjoyed working at Walsh College where she retired from in 1993. Mary loved to cook and bake for her family and friends and was known for her homemade raviolis. The family would like to thank all of the nurses and care givers at The Canton Regency for the wonderful care and friendship Mary received.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 10 to 11 am at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services immediately following. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
NOV
30
Service
11:00 AM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
