|
|
Mary E. DiVelbiss
age 88 of Huron, Ohio joined our Lord in Heaven Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by family at Stein Hospice Sandusky, OH. She graduated from McKinley High School and married Gerald M. DiVebiss in Nov. 6, 1952. She was an extraordinarily resilient and independent woman who deeply loved her family.
A full obituary will be published at
https://www.toftfuneralhome.com/obituary/Mary-DiVelbiss and a Celebration of Life will take place Saturday March 7, 2020 1pm-5pm in Huron, OH. To attend, please send an RSVP to: [email protected]
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2020