Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Huron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DiVelbiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. DiVelbiss


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. DiVelbiss Obituary
Mary E. DiVelbiss

age 88 of Huron, Ohio joined our Lord in Heaven Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by family at Stein Hospice Sandusky, OH. She graduated from McKinley High School and married Gerald M. DiVebiss in Nov. 6, 1952. She was an extraordinarily resilient and independent woman who deeply loved her family.

A full obituary will be published at

https://www.toftfuneralhome.com/obituary/Mary-DiVelbiss and a Celebration of Life will take place Saturday March 7, 2020 1pm-5pm in Huron, OH. To attend, please send an RSVP to: [email protected]
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -