Mary E. "Betty" Donavan
age 95, passed away April 20, 2020. She was born February 17, 1925 in Newark, OH, to the late George and Eleanor (Kappas) McDaniel. Betty was a graduate of Newark High School. She and her family relocated to Canton in 1963, when husband Robert A. Donavan, Jr., was transferred with Ohio Power Co. In Newark, Betty was employed by Ohio Power Co. and Kline's Dept. Store. In Canton she was employed by Polsky's Dept. Store for 10 years, and J.C. Penney's for 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband (1999); three sisters; and a son-in-law. She is survived by a daughter, Linda Sorge; son, R. Philip (Diana) Donavan and son, Douglas (Susan) Donavan, all of Canton; seven grandchildren: Troy (Michelle) Sorge, Janet (Steve) Vanderheiden, Mark (Molly) Donavan, Marianne Donavan, Jaime Sorge Smith, Matthew (Karissa) Donavan, and Megan (Scott) Urbas; 12 great-grandsons; two step-great-granddaughters and one great-great-granddaughter. Betty has nieces, nephews, and cousins in Newark and Columbus, OH.
Betty was a member of Canton Baptist Temple. Pastor Jake Tovissi will officiate a private graveside service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens with Reed Funeral Home handling the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2020