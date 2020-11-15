Mary E. EakinsLoving wife, mother and sister passed after a long illness with Alzheimer's Disease. Mary was born in Canton, Ohio May 25, 1925 and was the fifth of fourteen children born to Jesus and Maria Pontones. Mary graduated from Jackson High School in 1943, and was retired from the Hoover Company. Mary met the love of her life William C. Eakins in a defense plant shortly after William had been discharged from the Army. They were married June 30, 1946 and had celebrated their 74th Anniversary, 2020. Two sons, Robert and David were born in 1948 and 1955, respectively.Mary is preceded in death by sisters, Theresa, Violet, and Delores, and brothers, Joseph, Bernard, Ramon, George, Arthur, and Francis. Her son, David passed in 2003. Mary is survived by her husband, William C. Eakins; son, Robert (Cheryl); step grandson, Tim Eakins; sisters, Blanch, Josephine Anne; brothers, Elias and John.Services will be Monday (tomorrow) at 11 a.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home where friends may call from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Pastor Dale Smith of St. Peters UCC in Apple Creek, Ohio will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where she will be laid to rest next to her son, David. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mercy Hospice. She will always be remembered as a kind, loving person by all who knew her.God Speed (Vaya Con Dios)Schneeberger Funeral Home, 330-456-8237