Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Canal Fulton Baptist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Canal Fulton Baptist Church
11230 Lafayette Dr. N.W.
Canal Fulton, OH
MARY E. EVERETT


MARY E. EVERETT Obituary
Mary E. Everett

62 of Clinton, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Born on May 5, 1956 in Canton, she had been an area resident all of her life. Mary attended Canal Fulton Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, she also cared for many children in her home for a number of years, enjoyed walking the towpath with her family, crafting and going to various craft shows.

Preceded in death by her father, Henry Wengerd; Mary is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Jack Everett; children, Christina Everett and Jack Everett, Jr.; four grandchildren; mother, Nancy (Stutzman) Wengerd; siblings: Steve (Deb) Wengerd, Jim (Elizabeth) Wengerd, Deb (Larry) Steiner and Bob (Mary) Wengerd.

A Memorial Service will be held THURSDAY, 6:30 p.m. at Canal Fulton Baptist Church, 11230 Lafayette Dr. N.W., Canal Fulton, Pastor Whitney Owens officiating. Visitation 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. time at the church.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019
