Mary E. Gillilan
age 87, of Canton, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
Preceded in death by
parents, Frank and Virgie Heilman; husband, Wilbur Gillilan; son, Steve Gillilan. Survived by sons, Charles and Kenneth Gillilan; nieces and nephews.
To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger,
330-456-8237
age 87, of Canton, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
Preceded in death by
parents, Frank and Virgie Heilman; husband, Wilbur Gillilan; son, Steve Gillilan. Survived by sons, Charles and Kenneth Gillilan; nieces and nephews.
To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger,
330-456-8237
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.