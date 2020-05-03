MARY E. GILLILAN
Mary E. Gillilan

age 87, of Canton, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.

Preceded in death by

parents, Frank and Virgie Heilman; husband, Wilbur Gillilan; son, Steve Gillilan. Survived by sons, Charles and Kenneth Gillilan; nieces and nephews.

Schneeberger,

330-456-8237

Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
