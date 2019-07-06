Mary E. Glaros



77, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1941 in Dennison, OH, to the late George and Stavria (Triantafilou) Lekorenos. She graduated from Dover HS 1959, and received her Bachelor's Degree from Kent State University and her Master's degree from Ashland University. In 1984 she was selected as a Jennings Scholar for Excellence in teaching. Mary and her husband, Ted owned Candyland in New Philadelphia. After 25 years of teaching grades 4 and 6, in the Tuslaw School District, Mary retired and went on to assist her husband Ted in the Latchkey Program for 11 years. She was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Massillon. She enjoyed traveling, crafts, cooking, baking and reading. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; brother, Chris Lekorenos; and sister, Ann Isbell.



She is survived by her children, George (Marie) Glaros and Katherine (Brian Quinn) Glaros; grandchildren: Kassiani



(fiancé Jacob Day) Fugarino, Sophia (fiancé Tyler Rosencrance) Fugarino, Theodore, Andrew, and Nicholas; great grandchildren, Kalli and Caleb; brother, Ted (Barbara) Lekorenos; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. George Greek Orthodox at 11 a.m., Fr. Spiro Kehayes will be



Officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial



Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 3 – 5 p.m., with a Trisagion service at 4:15 p.m., and on Monday from 10 – 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222 Published in The Repository on July 6, 2019