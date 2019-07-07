|
|
Mary E. Glaros
Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at
St. George Greek Orthodox at 11 a.m., Fr. Spiro Kehayes will be Officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the church on (TODAY) Sunday from 3 – 5 p.m., with a Trisagion service at 4:15 p.m., and on Monday from 10 – 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019