Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. George Greek Orthodox
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:15 PM
St. George Greek Orthodox
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox
More Obituaries for MARY GLAROS
MARY E. GLAROS


1941 - 2019
MARY E. GLAROS Obituary
Mary E. Glaros

Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at

St. George Greek Orthodox at 11 a.m., Fr. Spiro Kehayes will be Officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill

Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the church on (TODAY) Sunday from 3 – 5 p.m., with a Trisagion service at 4:15 p.m., and on Monday from 10 – 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019
