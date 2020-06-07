Mary E. Kellosage 89, died Friday. Born in Cutler, Illinois, she had lived in Canton most of her life and was retired from Gibbs Manufacturing.Preceded in death by her husband, William Kellos; daughter, Sharon Furbay; sister, Virginia Geiger; and brothers: Robert, Leroy, Gerald, Harold and George Soper. Survived by her daughter, Diana (Todd) Wertman of Louisville; son, Wayne (Rhea) Kellos of Canton; four grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Gower of Mexico, Missouri.Services are private with burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park.(Lamiell 330-456-7375)