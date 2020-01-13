|
|
Mary E. Porter
81, of Canton, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born in Barnesville, OH on April 6, 1938 to the late Lester and Inez Galloway. Mary had several jobs throughout her life, most recently at Portage Electric and Rite Aid. She enjoyed working on puzzles, especially crossword puzzles, crocheting, computer games and loved her Cleveland Indians. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Porter Jr; her brother Thomas Galloway and her granddaughter Tia Porter. She leaves her son Arthur (Vicky) Porter III of Canton; daughters, Debra Powell and Christie Nelson of Canton; grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, April, Crystal, Nicole and Charity; and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 am at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10-11 am on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Reed Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.
Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 13, 2020