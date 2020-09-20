1/1
Mary E. Vogley
1924 - 2020
Mary E. Vogley

96, of Canton passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born March 20, 1924 in Gray, KY., to the late Vester and Cleo Jackson. Mary was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing golf and played in a women league for 50 years at Tam O Shanter Golf Course. Mary also enjoyed working in her yard, gardens and taking care of her son.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; son, Paul and many brothers and sisters. Mary is survived by her son, John Vogley; daughter, Debra Printz; grandchildren, Paul Vogley Jr., Michael Vogley, Nina Robbins and James Printz; great grandchildren, Kirsten Robbins, Ian Robbins, Peyton Robbins and Brittany Vogley; sister, Sandra Castle.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at Calvary Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
