Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith United Methodist Church
300 9th St NW.
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY WILKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. WILKIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY E. WILKIN Obituary
Mary E. Wilkin

91, passed away on July 12, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1927 the daughter of Floyd & Hazel Rose. She was a woman of great faith and was a lifelong member of Grants Hill Presbyterian Church and most recently Faith United Methodist Church. She made her house a home for family and friends and was well known for her famous jello salads. Mary had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George Wilkin; and sisters Doris, Lula, and Florence.

Mary is survived by her loving family, son Rich (Rosemary) Wilkin; daughter Jan (Jim) Roberts; grandchildren Josh (April) Wilkin, Fran (Jay) Helmich, Chris Wilkin, Sarah (Kirk) Howell, Beka (Scott) Olson, Lis (Jared) Apperson, Hannah Roberts, Shannon Roberts, and Coulter Roberts; great-grandchildren Sofie, Chase, Dean, Harper, Jim, Lucy, Jake, Sadie, Miles, Hank, and Luke; brother Kenny (Patty); and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 2:00PM at Faith United Methodist Church (300 9th St NW., North Canton) with Pastor Cara Stultz Costello officiating. Interment will take place at North Canton Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook a share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now