Mary E. Wilkin
91, passed away on July 12, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1927 the daughter of Floyd & Hazel Rose. She was a woman of great faith and was a lifelong member of Grants Hill Presbyterian Church and most recently Faith United Methodist Church. She made her house a home for family and friends and was well known for her famous jello salads. Mary had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George Wilkin; and sisters Doris, Lula, and Florence.
Mary is survived by her loving family, son Rich (Rosemary) Wilkin; daughter Jan (Jim) Roberts; grandchildren Josh (April) Wilkin, Fran (Jay) Helmich, Chris Wilkin, Sarah (Kirk) Howell, Beka (Scott) Olson, Lis (Jared) Apperson, Hannah Roberts, Shannon Roberts, and Coulter Roberts; great-grandchildren Sofie, Chase, Dean, Harper, Jim, Lucy, Jake, Sadie, Miles, Hank, and Luke; brother Kenny (Patty); and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 2:00PM at Faith United Methodist Church (300 9th St NW., North Canton) with Pastor Cara Stultz Costello officiating. Interment will take place at North Canton Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook a share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019