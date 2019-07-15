|
|
|
Mary E. Wilkin
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 2:00PM at Faith United Methodist Church (300 9th St NW., North Canton) with Pastor Cara Stultz Costello officiating. Interment will take place at North Canton Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook a share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 15, 2019