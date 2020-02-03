|
Mary E. (Pippi) Wyatt
"Together Again"
age 91 of North Canton, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Born in Canton to the late Pierino and Clorinda (Cenci) Pippi; she was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Eugene Wyatt; brothers, Tony and Orfeo Pippi. Mary lived most of her adult life in Santa Rosa, California and the past two years in North Canton.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail Hale, Terri (Daniel) Fitzgerald; grandchildren: Danielle (Jonathan) Strickland, Angela Hale, Deanna Smith; four great grandchildren; brother, Emilio Pippi; sister, Edith (Sam) Polverini; several loving nieces and nephew.
There will be no calling hours or service locally. A private burial in Santa Rosa, California will be held.
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 3, 2020