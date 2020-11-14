Mary Eaves



beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, lost a courageous and long fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was a generous and beautiful soul; always putting others before herself. Mary was a 1969 Northwest High School graduate and 1994 Stark State graduate. She retired from Cuyahoga Falls Western Reserve Hospital and KT Coding in February of 2016, where she has so many close and devoted friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Norma Weast and her husband Jeff Eaves. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Darci Eaves; grandchildren Grayson and Ryker Eaves; siblings Chris (Colleen) Weast, Mark (Karlene) Weast, Tim Weast and Elaine Eaves; and Nephews Dustin and Matt Eaves.



Calling hours will be held from 5-7pm on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home.



A private burial will be held. Mary's final resting place will be at Grandview Cemetery of Sebring, Ohio. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.



Paquelet, 330-833-3222



