1/
Mary Eaves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Eaves

Calling hours will be held from 5-7pm on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home.

A private burial will be held. Mary's final resting place will be at Grandview Cemetery of Sebring, Ohio. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet, 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved