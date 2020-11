Mary was a really nice neighbor. I remember when we first moved in I walked by her house and told her I loved her flowers. Minutes later she showed up at my doorstep with a bouquet of dahlias. What a generous gift! I admired watching her on her daily walks. It would be below freezing yet there was Mary, trucking up the hill at a steady easy pace like it was nothing. She always had time for a chat with myself or my children. She will be missed!

Amy Cobaugh

Neighbor