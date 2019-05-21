Home

MARY ELIZABETH FONTES Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Fontes

82, of Canton, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center following a 3 week illness. Born in Canton on September 3, 1936, a daughter of the late André B. and Mae E. (Gardner) Perry, also preceded in death by sister Joann Williams, 2 brothers Cornell and Manuel Perry. A member of the first graduating class, 1968, of the Canton City LPN School, Mary was employed for many years as an LPN at Molly Stark, Timken Mercy, Aultman and many other nursing facilities. A devoted member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, of Canton, she was also involved in the Red Hat Society and the Canton Negro Oldtimers Ladies Auxillary.

Married November 27, 1954, Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Adelino C. Fontes Sr.; 4 daughters Deborah E. Milini (Benny McLeod), Alesia (LeRon) Tibbs, Alexandria Jones, all of Canton, Carla M. Caddell, of Norfolk, VA,; 4 sons Adelino C. Fontes Jr., Alan C. Fontes, Armand C. (Candace) Fontes, all of Canton, Anthony C. (Jonice) Fontes Sr., of Norfolk, VA; 2 sisters Margaret Gracia, Evelyn Gamble, both of Canton; 5 brothers John B. Perry, Stephen Perry, Michael Perry, all of Canton, Joseph Perry, of Boston, MA, David Perry, of Dayton; 27 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; loving family; and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 2207 3rd St SE, Canton, OH 44707, on Thursday, May, 23rd at 10 a.m. with Fr. Benson C. Okpara officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd. in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home from 7 to 9 p.m. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. You may add your condolences on our website; www.waltner-simchak.com

Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019
