Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
2207 3rd St SE
Canton, OH
MARY ELIZABETH FONTES


MARY ELIZABETH FONTES Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Fontes

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 2207 3rd St SE, Canton, OH 44707, on Thursday, May, 23rd at 10 a.m. with Fr. Benson C. Okpara officiating.

Calling hours will be held on (today) Wednesday, May 22nd. in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home from 7 to 9 p.m. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK

Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019
