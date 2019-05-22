|
Mary Elizabeth Fontes
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 2207 3rd St SE, Canton, OH 44707, on Thursday, May, 23rd at 10 a.m. with Fr. Benson C. Okpara officiating.
Calling hours will be held on (today) Wednesday, May 22nd. in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home from 7 to 9 p.m. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019