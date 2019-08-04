|
Mary Elizabeth Holland
91, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1928 in Library, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Pfeifer) Anderko. Mary moved to Massillon from Mansfield in 1977. She was a member of Shady Hollow Country Club where she was a member of the 9 Holers, Canton Garden Center, Avon Crest Garden Club, and St. Mary's Catholic Church where she volunteered in several groups. Mary enjoyed gardening, cooking, dancing, music, playing the piano and golf. She was also an avid Massillon Tiger's football fan. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Holland in 2005.
She is survived by her children: Vicki Jo Uhde of Mansfield, OH, Richard "Rick" J. (Pam) Holland of Sarasota, FL, David N. (Belynda) Holland of N. Canton, OH, Pamela S. (Michael) Walsh of Canton, OH, and Bridget (Mark) Eckert of Argyle, TX; grandchildren: Sarah (Stephen) Rizzo, Laura Barber, Justin (Christi) Walsh, Leah (Patrick) Daly, Ellie (Ty) Martin, Ricky Holland, Mandi Holland, Eddie Eckert, Katie Eckert, Lindsey Eckert, Jake Holland and Jared Holland;12 great grandchildren; and her sister, Virginia (Vic) Brizzi of Sedona, AZ.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday from 9 – 10:30 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to either St. Mary's Catholic School or the
Massillon Museum.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2019