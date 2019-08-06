|
|
Mary Elizabeth Holland
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday from 9 – 10:30 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to either St. Mary's Catholic School or
the Massillon Museum.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2019