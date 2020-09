Mary Elizabeth Neumannage 103, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio on Feb. 14, 1917. Mary was a schoolteacher for Canton City Schools and a member of River of Life Community Church.Mary is survived by her children, Anita Kay (Jim) Sines, Jeffrey (Cindy) Neumann and David (Jean) Neumann.A private burial will take place in North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: River of Life Community Church 1217 19th St. NE, Canton, OH 44714. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home330-455-0349