Mary Elizabeth Neumann
1917 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Neumann

age 103, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio on Feb. 14, 1917. Mary was a schoolteacher for Canton City Schools and a member of River of Life Community Church.

Mary is survived by her children, Anita Kay (Jim) Sines, Jeffrey (Cindy) Neumann and David (Jean) Neumann.

A private burial will take place in North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: River of Life Community Church 1217 19th St. NE, Canton, OH 44714. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home

330-455-0349

Published in The Repository on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
