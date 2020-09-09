Mary Elizabeth Neumann
age 103, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio on Feb. 14, 1917. Mary was a schoolteacher for Canton City Schools and a member of River of Life Community Church.
Mary is survived by her children, Anita Kay (Jim) Sines, Jeffrey (Cindy) Neumann and David (Jean) Neumann.
A private burial will take place in North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: River of Life Community Church 1217 19th St. NE, Canton, OH 44714. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
330-455-0349