|
|
Mary Ellen Greathouse
age 81, of Canton, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born Aug. 30, 1937 in Lewisville, Ohio. She was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Diana (Jeff) Tilton, Laura (Jim) Tilton; a son, Michael (Connie) Greathouse; five grandchildren, Michael (Kristen) Greathouse II, Nicholas (Sarah) Greathouse, Megan (Paul) Motts, Jacob (Marisa) Tilton and Jesse (Julia) Tilton; five great-grandchildren, Marilyn, Michael III, Melody, Tobias and Liam; five sisters, Georgiann Moldovan, Genevieve Moldovan, Linda Henderson, Beverly Kress, Kathy (Bernie) Crilley; and her special extended family, Lynn and Brian Vernier and their children, Blake, Anthony and Kendal. She was preceded in death by her mother, Victoria Walker; her father, Henry McCollum; a sister, Rosalie Koren and a brother, Kenneth Henderson.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Calling hours will 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Mary will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019