Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Greathouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Greathouse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ellen Greathouse Obituary
Mary Ellen Greathouse

age 81, of Canton, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born Aug. 30, 1937 in Lewisville, Ohio. She was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Diana (Jeff) Tilton, Laura (Jim) Tilton; a son, Michael (Connie) Greathouse; five grandchildren, Michael (Kristen) Greathouse II, Nicholas (Sarah) Greathouse, Megan (Paul) Motts, Jacob (Marisa) Tilton and Jesse (Julia) Tilton; five great-grandchildren, Marilyn, Michael III, Melody, Tobias and Liam; five sisters, Georgiann Moldovan, Genevieve Moldovan, Linda Henderson, Beverly Kress, Kathy (Bernie) Crilley; and her special extended family, Lynn and Brian Vernier and their children, Blake, Anthony and Kendal. She was preceded in death by her mother, Victoria Walker; her father, Henry McCollum; a sister, Rosalie Koren and a brother, Kenneth Henderson.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Calling hours will 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Mary will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now