Mary Ellen Long
68, of Wilmington, Ohio, formerly of Canton, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born in Cambridge, Ohio on May 10, 1951 to the late George Jr. and Pauline (Valochik) Dean. Mary was a homemaker while her children were young, but later in life, she worked as a customer service operator for Tresco sales. She was an accomplished writer, both of poetry and songs and wrote and recorded gospel music. She was a nature and animal lover, especially birds and butterflies. Mary will always be remembered as a sweet, kind and compassionate woman with a great sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother George E. Dean III; sister Karen Ann Fisher and uncle Johnnie Valochik.
She leaves her husband Daniel F. Long; children, Sondra Basso; Mark B. Hickman and Scott F. Hickman; grandchildren, Logan, Emily Anne, Olivia and London Basso; her sister Georgia (Jim) Leggett and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 am at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 am on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family, to help with expenses. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019