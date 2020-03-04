|
Mary Ellen Mohler
Age 69, of Canton, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 in her home. She was born January 25, 1951 in Canton to the late Eli and Dorothy (Stallman) Mohler. Mary Ellen was a graduate of Canton South High School and retired from Aultman Hospital. She was a member of North Industry Christian Church and Pike Grange.
She is preceded in death by one brother, Dennis L. Mohler; one niece, Rhonda Lones. Mary Ellen is survived by her sister, Sharon Warrick; one niece, Stacia Walker; four great-nieces, Kayla and Savannah Lones, Jazzmyn and Shylah Walker and Izzabelle Caley.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be conducted at a later date. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020