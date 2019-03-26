Home

MARY ELLEN ROHR

MARY ELLEN ROHR Obituary
Mary Ellen Rohr

age 95 of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on March 21, 2019. Mary Ellen was born December 5, 1923, in Massillon, Ohio. She attended Washington High School and was crowned Miss Massillonian her senior year. Upon graduation, Mary Ellen became the secretary for Paul E. Brown where she

met and married William Rohr in 1944.

She is survived by her three children: Jim Rohr

(Charleen) of Pinehurst, N.C., Sue Wickerham of Phoenix, AZ and Julie Staehling (Arthur) of Nashville, TN; six

grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Judy

Eberhart; and many nieces, nephews. She was preceded

in death by her parents, Ellsworth and Lyda Studer; her husbands, William Rohr and Robert Dudley; and her sister, Janice Myers.

The burial will be private. Donations in her name may be sent to the Bill Rohr Memorial Athletic Fund at either Miami or Ohio University.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019
