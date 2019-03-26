|
|
Mary Ellen Rohr
age 95 of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on March 21, 2019. Mary Ellen was born December 5, 1923, in Massillon, Ohio. She attended Washington High School and was crowned Miss Massillonian her senior year. Upon graduation, Mary Ellen became the secretary for Paul E. Brown where she
met and married William Rohr in 1944.
She is survived by her three children: Jim Rohr
(Charleen) of Pinehurst, N.C., Sue Wickerham of Phoenix, AZ and Julie Staehling (Arthur) of Nashville, TN; six
grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Judy
Eberhart; and many nieces, nephews. She was preceded
in death by her parents, Ellsworth and Lyda Studer; her husbands, William Rohr and Robert Dudley; and her sister, Janice Myers.
The burial will be private. Donations in her name may be sent to the Bill Rohr Memorial Athletic Fund at either Miami or Ohio University.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019