Mary Ellen Wolford
age 93, of Louisville, OH passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born July 11, 1927 in Augusta, OH, to the late William Ellsworth and Vera Ellen Frase. She worked at Winter's Foundry and Machine Shop and then was a secretary for Atty. Lynn George until she left to attend Malone College for her teaching degree. She was always very active in the church she attended and she was a meal's on wheels volunteer for 44 years. Her last church membership was at the Chapel in Marlboro.
Mary Ellen is survived by two daughters, Ellen (Bob) Klimm and Denise (Bob) Soboleski; two sisters, Ruth Yoder and Gerry (Tom) Maley; three brothers: Henry (Betty), David (Freda) and William (Beverly) Frase; step-son, William (Joyce) Wolford, Jr.; step-daughter, Nancy (Jim) Carrie; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, William Wolford in 2003; her son, Earl Park Harris and one grandchild, Michelle Renee.
Mary Ellen was laid to rest in South Lawn Cemetery, Coshocton, OH. The family is planning a service to celebrate her life for a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to your local Meals on Wheels or the charity of your choice
