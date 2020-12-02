Mary Ellen (Weaver) Yoder



88, of Kensington, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at home.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Glade Run Mennonite Church with burial following in the Glade Run Mennonite Cemetery.



Visitation will be held at the Glad Run Mennonite Church at 7044 Bane Rd., Kensington, Ohio, on Friday December 4th. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton



assisted the family with arrangements.



Dodds Funeral Home,



330-627-5505



