MARY ELLEN (WEAVER) YODER
Mary Ellen (Weaver) Yoder

88, of Kensington, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Glade Run Mennonite Church with burial following in the Glade Run Mennonite Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Glad Run Mennonite Church at 7044 Bane Rd., Kensington, Ohio, on Friday December 4th. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton

assisted the family with arrangements.

Dodds Funeral Home,

330-627-5505

Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
