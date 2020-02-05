|
Mary Elnora Ocel
Funeral services will be Thursday at 12 noon in the Herrington Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Larry Hukil officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 11-12 at the church. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their care and ask that memorial contributions may be made to them in lieu of flowers. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online at www. gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020