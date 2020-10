Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Etta Stonumn



Spaulding



In memory of Mary Etta Stonumn Spaulding born to Paul A. and Mittie E. Stonumn in Canton, Ohio, on August 8, 1934.



She leaves to mourn her passing sister Evelyn M. Jones, Canton, Ohio. Two daughters, Ruth Lesper Lake of Canton and Carletta Barnnett of North Las Vegas, Nevada



She lived with her daughter Carletta Barnnett until her passing September 15, 2020. She leaves a host of relatives and friends. Rest in peace.



