|
|
Mary Eubanks
This lovely lady stepped into Glory on Nov. 3, 2019. Born in Canton on June 12, 1921 to the late Samuel and Elizabeth Bennett. Also preceded in death by husband, Henry Murphy in 1953 and husband, Ernest Eubanks in 1996; grandson, Brian Spivey in 2019; and an infant great-granddaughter; brother, Frank Bennett. Survived by daughter, Judy (Roy) Spivey; grandchildren, Lisa (Karl) Hookway and Randy (Kelly) Spivey; six great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; uncle, Walt (Linda) Petrime and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Arlington Avenue Church of God where friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour before services from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2019