Mary Eugenia Hylton
age 93, of Akron, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1926 in Akron, to Paul and Helen (Weaver) Pritchard.
Preceding Mary in death along with her parents, are her husband of over 50 years, William E. Hylton; and two of their children, Terry Lee and Gerry Lynn Hylton. Left to cherish Mary's memory is her son, Paul Hylton; grandchildren: Sherri, Kristina, John, and Bob; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Madison, Miranda and Brittany; great-great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Steve, Jr.; brother, George. Mary was a lifelong member of Green Valley United Methodist Church, and spent her career as a supervisor for the Summit County Auditor's Office.
Per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial celebration will be planned for a later date.

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.