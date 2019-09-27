Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Home
639 First St. N.E.
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Home
639 First St. N.E.
Massillon, OH
MARY F. ALLEN


1922 - 2019
MARY F. ALLEN Obituary
Mary F. Allen

Age 96 of Jackson Twp., passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born October 30, 1922, daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude (Kiefer) Maurer. Mary retired from Massillon Community Hospital after 24 years where she worked in admissions and medical records. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Over 50's Group, and enjoyed playing Bingo. She was a volunteer for St. Mary's Bingo. Mary enjoyed cooking, sewing, embroidery, gardening and feeding the birds and animals.

Mary is survived by niece, Amy (Jacob) Heidt and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Maurer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Allen; nephews, Michael and Patrick Maurer and brother, James Maurer.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Heitger Funeral Home, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon. Funeral service will follow beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Edward Gretchko officiating. Burial to follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Stark County Humane Society. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Sept. 27, 2019
