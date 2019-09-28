|
Mary F. Allen
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Heitger Funeral Home, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon. Funeral service will follow beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Edward Gretchko officiating. Burial to follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Stark County Humane Society. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Sept. 28, 2019